Webinar: The Branch House Brickwork & Mortars

Brick has been a common building material in Virginia since the colonial era but the Branch House’s use of brick is unique. You will see up-close drone images of the ornamental brickwork and sculpture that is typically seen from the ground. You will learn about brick restoration techniques and considerations that are factored into historic brick buildings across Virginia, including the importance in selecting the right mortar. You will also learn about the changes in the brick industry during the period of the house’s construction, which transitioned from centuries old practices to contemporary construction. Brick may be a common building material but at the Branch it is uncommon restoration.

Note: This event will be conducted online via Zoom. Registrants will participate on their computer, iPad, or smartphone device. A link to this webinar will be sent to all registrants the day before the event.