Webinar: The Branch House 1919 – 2020: Its Significance Architecturally and for Richmond

Designed by John Russell Pope, the Branch House and Gardens occupy half a block in Richmond’s Fan District. This webinar will explore the history of the House and Monument Avenue, critical choices for the location of the House and the architect; the significant role the House and the Branch family have had in Richmond’s history. And we will begin to explore the challenges of restoring one of Richmond’s great architectural treasures.

https://branchmuseum.org/the-branch-house-1919-2020-its-significance-architecturally-and-for-richmond/

