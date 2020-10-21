Webinar: The Branch House 1919 – 2020: Its Significance Architecturally and for Richmond

The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 Monument Ave, Richmond, Virginia 23220

Designed by John Russell Pope, the Branch House and Gardens occupy half a block in Richmond’s Fan District. This webinar will explore the history of the House and Monument Avenue, critical choices for the location of the House and the architect; the significant role the House and the Branch family have had in Richmond’s history. And we will begin to explore the challenges of restoring one of Richmond’s great architectural treasures.

https://branchmuseum.org/the-branch-house-1919-2020-its-significance-architecturally-and-for-richmond/

Note: This event will be conducted online via Zoom. Registrants will participate on their computer, iPad, or smartphone device. A link to this webinar will be sent to all registrants the day before the event.

Art & Exhibitions, History, Talks & Readings
8046556055
