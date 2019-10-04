The Way Down Wanderers’ sound includes high-energy percussion, mandolin, guitar, bass, banjo and fiddle that weave seamlessly together to create a vibrant Americana musical experience that everyone will enjoy. Wanderers voted #1 of 10 New Artists You Need to Know by Rolling Stone Country Winter 2019!
The Way Down Wanderers/The Good Morning Nags
Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts 110 W Finney Avenue, Suffolk, Virginia 23434
Concerts & Live Music
Aug 24, 2019
