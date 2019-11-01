Timed to coincide with the 200th anniversary of English artist Joshua Shaw’s visit to Norfolk, the Chrysler Museum will exhibit the artist’s prints depicting waterscapes of Hampton Roads. The prints will be paired with contemporary photographs of the same waterfront by Scott Jost.
Waterscape: Picturesque Views of Hampton Roads
Chrysler Museum of Art 1 Memorial Place, Virginia 23510
Chrysler Museum of Art 1 Memorial Place, Virginia 23510
Oct 1, 2019 - Nov 12, 2019
Oct 3, 2019
