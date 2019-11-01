Waterscape: Picturesque Views of Hampton Roads

to Google Calendar - Waterscape: Picturesque Views of Hampton Roads - 2019-11-01 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Waterscape: Picturesque Views of Hampton Roads - 2019-11-01 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Waterscape: Picturesque Views of Hampton Roads - 2019-11-01 10:00:00 iCalendar - Waterscape: Picturesque Views of Hampton Roads - 2019-11-01 10:00:00

Chrysler Museum of Art 1 Memorial Place, Virginia 23510

Timed to coincide with the 200th anniversary of English artist Joshua Shaw’s visit to Norfolk, the Chrysler Museum will exhibit the artist’s prints depicting waterscapes of Hampton Roads. The prints will be paired with contemporary photographs of the same waterfront by Scott Jost.

Info

Chrysler Museum of Art 1 Memorial Place, Virginia 23510 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
757-664-6200
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Waterscape: Picturesque Views of Hampton Roads - 2019-11-01 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Waterscape: Picturesque Views of Hampton Roads - 2019-11-01 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Waterscape: Picturesque Views of Hampton Roads - 2019-11-01 10:00:00 iCalendar - Waterscape: Picturesque Views of Hampton Roads - 2019-11-01 10:00:00
Take A Ride

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular