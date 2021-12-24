Waters Rising: A View From Our Backyard

to

Chrysler Museum of Art 1 Memorial Place, Virginia 23510

The Chrysler Museum of Art is pleased to partner with Old Dominion University’s Institute for Coastal Adaptation & Resilience (ICAR) to present Waters Rising: A View From Our Backyard. Communities across the Hampton Roads region routinely witness the adverse impacts of sea-level rise, coastal erosion, and climate change. Flooded streets and waterlogged cars have become familiar sights as high tides and intensifying storms push water further into low-lying neighborhoods. While sea-level rise and increased flooding threaten the well-being of individuals, communities, and the entire region, the need to build sustainable practices that mitigate or adapt to change has become increasingly urgent.

Info

Chrysler Museum of Art 1 Memorial Place, Virginia 23510
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - Waters Rising: A View From Our Backyard - 2021-12-24 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Waters Rising: A View From Our Backyard - 2021-12-24 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Waters Rising: A View From Our Backyard - 2021-12-24 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Waters Rising: A View From Our Backyard - 2021-12-24 10:00:00 ical
refill-sept15

Events

View more
Email Signup

Most Popular