The Chrysler Museum of Art is pleased to partner with Old Dominion University’s Institute for Coastal Adaptation & Resilience (ICAR) to present Waters Rising: A View From Our Backyard. Communities across the Hampton Roads region routinely witness the adverse impacts of sea-level rise, coastal erosion, and climate change. Flooded streets and waterlogged cars have become familiar sights as high tides and intensifying storms push water further into low-lying neighborhoods. While sea-level rise and increased flooding threaten the well-being of individuals, communities, and the entire region, the need to build sustainable practices that mitigate or adapt to change has become increasingly urgent.