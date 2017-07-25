The Watergate Hotel’s All-Star Chef Tribute Dinner

Join us at The Watergate Hotel’s signature restaurant, Kingbird, on Tuesday, July 25th, to experience an all-star chef dinner saluting the legendary French chef Jean-Louis Palladin, who helmed the hotel’s Jean-Louis Restaurant and left a lasting impression on the city’s restaurant scene; this will be THE place to be (and dine!) in D.C. on the 25th! Reservation times are currently available between 6:00pm – 8:30pm.

The five-course dinner is timed to the 50th anniversary of Washington, D.C.’s most iconic hotel and is designed by a team of locally and nationally renowned chefs, including Michael Laiskonis (NYC), Paul Liebrandt (NYC), Brian McBride (Washington, D.C.) and Robert Wiedmaier (Washington, D.C.). Executive Chef Michael Santoro assembled the team of chefs, who all have a deep connection to Jean-Louis, to curate a French-inspired menu.