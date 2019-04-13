Waterford Craft School Session 1 April 13-14, 2019

The weekend of April 13-14 kicks off our first session of 2019 Waterford Craft School. Waterford Craft School welcomes all adults aged 18 years and older interested in learning a new skill. Weekend classes include lunch, all materials with payment of materials fee, instruction by local experts in their craft, and small class size for a relaxed learning environment and individual attention.

Rates vary based on class type and duration. Advanced registration is required and space is limited. Register now to reserve your spot by visiting

https://craftschool.waterfordfoundation.org/

Session 1 Classes

Repair and Restoration of Old Windows

Art of 12th Century Suminagashi and 15th Century Turkish Marbling

Splint Seat Weaving

Making a Floorcloth — From Start to Finish