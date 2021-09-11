The Warrior Bike Ride 2021

On September 11, 2021, Willing Warriors is hosting an event that you don’t want to miss! The Warrior Bike Ride is a great community event with something for everyone. Whether you’re an avid bike rider, adventurous spirit, or simply enjoy a nice family outing this event is for you. All proceeds from the Warrior Bike Ride will go directly to Serve Our Willing Warriors which provides cost-free retreat stays and non-medical services that positively affect the recovery of wounded, ill, or injured service members. Many wounded warriors and their families will be participating in this event. In fact, the event itself is helping wounded warriors who bike ride for rehabilitative reconditioning. If you’re not a biker please consider sponsoring some of the many warriors who have signed up to ride, volunteer, or just come out to join us and cheer everyone on. Outstanding corporate sponsorships are available.

For more information contact our event coordinator sarah.ford@willingwarriors.org

If you would like to volunteer for our event please contact us!