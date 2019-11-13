WARNER RECORDS & TIK TOK COMING TO HAMPTON UNIVERSITY ON 11/13

Warner Records, in partnership with TikTok, is hosting the second annual HBCU College Tour. On Wednesday, 11/13, Black Fortune & SKYXXX will be headlining at Hampton University in Hampton, Virginia.

About Black Fortune:

Black Fortune quickly cemented himself as one of the DMV’s sharpest spitters cited by The

Fader as “slowly perfecting a brand of fun, chaotic music to party to.” Expect his Warner

Records debut soon.

Landover, Maryland historically may not be known for producing music stars, but that’s about to change with the emergence of a 22-year-old rap and R&B phenom named Black Fortune. D.C./Maryland/Virginia (DMV) has slowly developed into a hotbed of youthful hip-hop culture, churning out original artists with new energy and Black Fortune’s name is fast becoming synonymous with the spirit of it all. He started uploading music in 2016 and continued dropping heat over the next two years, but gained significant attention with 2018’s “DMV Anthem.”

About SKYXXX:

New Jersey-born and Orlando-raised SKYXXX turned up the heat on his first Warner

Records single “Hotboy.” Now, he’s fueling buzz to a boiling point with Respect praising the “catchy hooks and over-the-top bars.”

Dropping infectious rhymes and flaunting fashion-forward fatigues, Skyxxx pushes a punchy new paradigm for hip-hop on his debut for Warner Records. Of Dominican descent, the New York-born and Orlando-based rapper went from corner battle rapping as a kid to earning early viral success with “Bangk” in 2013. A string of independent solo projects followed, including the And Then The Moon Fell and the Sixxxty EP. 2018 saw him turn up on Hellbound Radio, which Elevator proclaimed, “a captivating composition from the enigmatic young MC as he continues to elevate his sound.” In 2019, the momentum ramped up further with a deal from Warner Records and high-profile collaborations such as Slushii’s “Run Up The Block.” Skyxxx makes his formal debut with the incendiary and irresistible single “Hotboy.” Over a sparse beat, he vaults from gruff and nimble verses into the hypnotic hook. Fusing timeless bars and 21stcentury swagger, Skyxxx ultimately builds what he calls “the bridge of classic rap and the new era.”