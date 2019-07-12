War and Whiskey

Rising Sun Tavern Museum 1304 Caroline St, Virginia 22401

Whiskey, with its many variations, as long been a source of rebellion, respite, laws, and taxes. Join us for an evening of tastings and conversation on whiskey, its influence, and storied history in early America.

Timed tickets are $20 for members and $25 for the general public. For the comfort and enjoyment of our guests, tickets are sold by timed entry. RSVPs are encouraged by purchasing tickets in advance on Facebook or by going to www.WashingtonHeritageMuseums.org/calendar. All ticket sales are non-refundable. If the event is not sold out, tickets will be available at the door for $30. For questions, please call the Rising Sun Tavern at 540-371-1494.

Rising Sun Tavern Museum 1304 Caroline St, Virginia 22401
Food & Drink Event, History, Talks & Readings
540-371-1494
