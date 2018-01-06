Off the Wall Open House

14th Annual Off the Wall

(December 15 – January 25, 2018)

The highly anticipated Off the Wall competition returns for its 14th year! Local area high school students will showcase their artistic talents in a variety of media. The annual competition features student work from the following categories: Visual Art, Poetry, Wearable Art, and our STEAM influenced category, Art & Technology!

Come support and celebrate the talented youth of Manassas/Prince William County at our Open House on Saturday, January 6, 2-4 pm (Snow Date: January 13, 2-4 pm). The top winners of each category will be announced during the Open House.

This project has been extended from the Center for the Arts into an exhibition partnership with our sponsor, Lockheed Martin. The exhibit ends on January 25, many of these works of art will travel to the Lockheed Martin Manassas location to be on display through February 28, 2018. Following its display at Lockheed Martin, the exhibition travels to NOVA Manassas, and finishes up at its final location: Novant Health UVA Haymarket Medical Center.

*********

Greater Manassas/Prince William County sponsors theatrical productions for children and adults, teaches arts classes, promotes visual arts and provides community outreach programs for local youth. Founded in 1984 by a group of artists and art lovers, the Center aims to enrich the quality of life in the Northern Virginia suburbs through arts performance and education. A theater, an art gallery and classrooms are located in the historic Candy Factory building in Old Town Manassas, at 9419 Battle Street.