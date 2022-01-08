Off the Wall Open House

Off the Wall

18th Annual High School Art Exhibit & Competition

Sponsored by Lockheed Martin

VirginiaARTfactory.org/off-the-wall

Exhibit Dates: December 15-January 22, 2022

Open House/Awards Ceremony: Saturday, January 8, 2pm-4pm (Awards at 2:30 pm)

(Snow Date: January 15, 2pm-4pm) RSVP HERE: tinyurl.com/OTWAwards

The ARTfactory is pleased to present the 18th Annual Off the Wall High School Art Exhibit & Competition. This year’s exhibition features 40 student artists.

The highly anticipated Off the Wall competition returns for its 18th year! Each year the area high school students (Manassas City/Prince William County) are invited to share their talent by participating in a high school art exhibit and competition sponsored by Lockheed Martin. The competition encourages student expression and creativity in a professional setting. The exhibit includes student work in the following categories: Visual Art, Poetry, Wearable Art, and our STEAM influenced category, Art & Technology (3D prints & digital designs). Each category is adjudicated by a professional in the field.

Contact:

ARTfactory

Gallery Director: Jordan Exum

jexum@virginiaARTfactory.org

703-330-2787

Gallery Hours: Monday-Saturday, 10 am – 5 pm

9419 Battle St, Manassas, VA 20110

Instagram: @virginiaartfactory

Attachments:

18th Annual Off the Wall Flyer

Emily Spittle, Holding Onto the Future, Colored pencil, 12”x12”, Brentsville District High School , 11th grade

Reagan Hull, Storybook Dragon , Digital Art (Art & Technology), 8”x10”, Forest Park High School, 11th Grade

Michelle Nguyen, They Are Golden to Me, Watercolor & Colored Pencil, 11”x14”, Colgan High School, 12th Grade

*Note: We are monitoring COVID-19 safety requirements and best practices as public health guidelines change. We continue to show vigilance in cleaning, sanitizing and ventilating our facilities. Face coverings are currently required to enter our building. Thank you for your cooperation as we strive to provide the safest environment possible for all participants.