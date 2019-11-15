"walking with" Opening Reception

Join the Visual Arts Center of Richmond for the opening reception of "walking with" on Friday, November 15 from 5:30-8 p.m. in VisArts' True F. Luck Gallery. The opening kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with an artist talk. Beer and wine will be available for purchase.

VisArts presents "walking with," an exhibition of work by Lily Cox-Richard and Michael Jevon Demps. The art in this exhibition was made in response to, and with materials from, the artists’ walks in Richmond. As part of an ongoing project, the artists and their collaborators confront and honor place through walking, listening and making.