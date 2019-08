“Walk on the Wild Side”

Wildlife Art Exhibition

ON VIEW: March 5, 2020 – April 26, 2020

OPENING RECEPTION: Thursday March 5th; 5:30 -7:30PM

Featured artists Ryan Dockiewicz of Townsend Va on the Eastern Shore and Spencer Tinkham of Norfolk,VA.

Description: Artists in this exhibit work in a variety of media and focus their work on wildlife. The featured artists Ryan Dockiewicz and Spencer Tinkham are young wood carvers that create non-traditional birds and fowl.