Brown's Island, Richmond Tredegar street, Richmond, Virginia 23220

More than just a few-mile trek, the Walk to Defeat ALS® is an opportunity to bring hope to people living with ALS, to raise money for a cure, and to come together for something you care about. The Walk to Defeat ALS® is The ALS Association’s biggest annual event, which raises funds that allow our local chapters to sustain care services and support research for much of the next year.

Brown's Island, Richmond Tredegar street, Richmond, Virginia 23220
804-477-8727
