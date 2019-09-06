Murder, secret identities, and a switchblade named Geraldine sets the stage for this white-knuckle thriller that will have you screeching with delight! In a new, fresh adaptation of Frederick Knott’s original compelling mystery that will have you shrieking out loud, this is the story of Susan Hendrix, a blind yet capable woman, is imperiled by a trio of men in her own apartment. As the climax builds to its unknown conclusion, Susan discovers that her blindness just might be the key to her escape, but she and her tormentors must wait until dark to play out this classic thriller’s chilling conclusion.