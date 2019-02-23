Wahoo BBQ- In the City

Come join us for some traditional southern BBQ at Courthouse Creek Cider - In the City! Wahoo BBQ is finally bringing their Award Winning Pulled pork to the River City along with other delicious fan favorites like:

-16 hour tender smoked brisket

-Red skin potato salad mixed with bacon and scallions

-Three cheese blend Mac and Cheese

-Grilled apple kale salad sprinkled with feta cheese and candied walnuts made in house, then coated with a homemade sweet lemon vinaigrette

...they’ll be here from 12:00pm - 8pm or until they run out, so make sure to get in and try their amazing food!!!