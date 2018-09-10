Wagyu & Wine at The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille 1861 International Dr, Minnesota 22102

Burger and wine pairings are back in season at The Capital Grille with the return of Wagyu & Wine. The highly anticipated event invites guests to experience one of three hand-crafted Wagyu burgers paired with an Antinori family wine hand-selected by The Capital Grille’s Advanced Sommelier Brian Phillips at $25.

