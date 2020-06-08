Discover history from those who lived it with the VA War Memorial’s Vietnam Veterans Panel. Hear these veterans’ stories of war, and come prepared with questions!
VWM Livestream - Veteran Panel Discussion: Vietnam War
Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220
Education & Learning, History
Jun 5, 2020Jun 7, 2020
