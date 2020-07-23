VWM Livestream - U.S. Military Patches Part II

Have you ever wondered what the patches on military uniforms mean? Join the VWM Curator Jesse Smith for his next talk focused on U.S. Army patches and their locations on uniforms, this time from World War II. Learn as he shares his knowledge of insignia and patches to answer the questions, “What is this patch, and what does it mean?” Discover stories of interesting divisional patches and their backgrounds, including a few from the US Navy, Coast Guard, Air Force, and Marine Corps as well. Enjoy a beginner’s guide on how to tell the ages of patches and insignia, and on basic care of loose patches. See Part I, focused on World War I, here: https://vimeo.com/431447655