Have you ever wondered what the patches on military uniforms mean? Join the VWM Curator Jesse Smith on his talk that will focus on U.S. Army Patches and their location on uniforms from World War I and World War II. Learn as he shares his knowledge of insignia and patches to answer the questions “What is this patch, and what does it mean?” Discover stories of interesting divisional patches and their backgrounds, including a few from the US Navy, Coast Guard, Air Force, and Marine Corps as well. Enjoy a beginner’s guide to how to tell the ages of patches and insignia, and on basic care of loose patches.
VWM Livestream - U. S. Military Patches
Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220
Education & Learning, History
Jun 5, 2020Jun 7, 2020
