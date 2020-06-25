Join the VWM Director of Education Jim Triesler as he shares stories of the Civil War through the use of original photographs, letters, and artifacts. This lecture will be of interest to teachers and anyone who is fascinated by 19th century history.
VWM Livestream - Teaching the Civil War with Artifacts
Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220
