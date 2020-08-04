VWM Livestream - Salute to Service: U. S. Coast Guard

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to serve in the military? Join us to hear first hand accounts from those who took the oath of enlistment. In this series, we will cover each of the branches of the Armed Forces. Our first installment will be on the United States Coast Guard, celebrating its 230th birthday. Hear from Virginia War Memorial volunteers, Tom Rummel and Ted McCormack, as they share their experiences in the nation’s highest branch of coastal defense.

Although free, space is limited - register early: https://bit.ly/2EhN6eD

