How was Virginia’s Freedom Flag born? It began on September 11, 2001, a day which became America’s modern day of infamy. The nearly 3,000 lives lost during the terrorist attacks on 9/11 made it the deadliest day of bloodshed on American soil since the Civil War, and launched the Global War on Terrorism. Learn how the Freedom Flag went from a sketch on a napkin in response to America’s promise to “Never Forget 9/11,” to becoming Virginia’s Official Flag of Remembrance for September 11, 2001. Presented by John Riley and Tara Krohn of the Freedom Flag Foundation.
VWM Livestream - The Freedom Flag Story – Creating Virginia’s Official Flag of Remembrance
Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220
Education & Learning, History
Jun 5, 2020Jun 7, 2020
