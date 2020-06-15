VWM Livestream - The Freedom Flag Story – Creating Virginia’s Official Flag of Remembrance

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220

How was Virginia’s Freedom Flag born? It began on September 11, 2001, a day which became America’s modern day of infamy. The nearly 3,000 lives lost during the terrorist attacks on 9/11 made it the deadliest day of bloodshed on American soil since the Civil War, and launched the Global War on Terrorism. Learn how the Freedom Flag went from a sketch on a napkin in response to America’s promise to “Never Forget 9/11,” to becoming Virginia’s Official Flag of Remembrance for September 11, 2001. Presented by John Riley and Tara Krohn of the Freedom Flag Foundation.

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220
Education & Learning, History
