In this program, Dr. Clay Mountcastle will share the story of a battle that took place in June 2006, with soldiers from the US Army’s 10th Mountain Division high in the mountains of northeastern Afghanistan. At the end of the desperate fight, four Americans were dead, including a Medal of Honor recipient and a local hero from Mechanicsville. Mountcastle, who authored a study of the battle, will explain what happened, why, and how this one battle illustrates why fighting a war in Afghanistan is so damned hard.
VWM Livestream - A Firefight in Afghanistan: What Happened on Mountain 2610
Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220
Education & Learning, History
Jun 5, 2020Jun 7, 2020
