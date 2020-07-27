Join us as we commemorate Korean War Veterans Armistice Day by interviewing Korean War Veteran and former Governor of Virginia L. Douglas Wilder, who was the recipient of a Bronze Star for his service during the Korean War.
VWM Livestream - Eyewitness to History: Former VA Governor L. Douglas Wilder
Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220
History, Talks & Readings
Jul 1, 2020Jul 25, 2020
