Join us for an interview with LCDR, USN (Ret) Robert Paylor as he describes his service during the Cold War and his personal recollections of Grenada and Beirut. In the early 1980s, LCDR Paylor piloted helicopters from the deck of the USS Guam. Come prepared to ask questions and learn more about this often forgotten period of history!
VWM Livestream - Eyewitness to History: Cold War Recollections of a Naval Aviator
Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220
Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220
Education & Learning, History
Jun 5, 2020Jun 7, 2020
Jun 5, 2020Jun 7, 2020
Most Popular
A Remarkable Renovation
In turns Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home, a boarding house, and a museum, this Alexandria estate has seen its share of history. Read more
Coastal Renaissance
Revitalization in Cape Charles has helped establish the new Eastern Shore. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more