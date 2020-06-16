VWM Livestream - Eyewitness to History: Cold War Recollections of a Naval Aviator

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220

Join us for an interview with LCDR, USN (Ret) Robert Paylor as he describes his service during the Cold War and his personal recollections of Grenada and Beirut. In the early 1980s, LCDR Paylor piloted helicopters from the deck of the USS Guam. Come prepared to ask questions and learn more about this often forgotten period of history!

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220
