Join VWM Education Director Jim Triesler as he shares stories from what Winston Churchill called “The Greatest American Battle of World War II.” Learn how our soldiers and nurses experienced the largest land battle in U.S. history, during one of the coldest winters that Europe has ever experienced.
VWM Livestream - “Cold as the Devil”: Stories from the Battle of the Bulge
Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220
History, Talks & Readings
Jul 1, 2020Jul 25, 2020
