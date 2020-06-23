VWM Livestream - Allied Women of World War II

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220

Discover the fascinating and rarely discussed role of Allied women on the front lines during the Second World War. This unique presentation covers virtually all Allied countries involved in the war effort and highlights a number of women along with their decorations and/or awards. The program is the result of many months of research by Mark Turner, Assistant Professor at the U.S. Army Command and General Staff School’s Fort Lee campus.

Education & Learning, History
