The bold sounds of the Virginia Symphony Orchestra brass section will help you ring in the holidays in a bright new way! With a variety of styles from classical to contemporary, you will delight in the sounds of the season. The Virginia Symphony Orchestra’s Holiday Brass will show will also include season surprises your family will not want to miss!
VSO’s Holiday Brass
Suffolk Center For Cultural Arts 110 Finney Avenue , Suffolk, Virginia 23434
Suffolk Center For Cultural Arts 110 Finney Avenue , Suffolk, Virginia 23434 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Aug 24, 2019
Most Popular
To Serve and Protect
In the state’s five mounted police units, horse and rider share a bond in which trust transcends duty. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more
The Makeover
How a Herndon family found their dream home in a 19th-century Victorian farmhouse. Read more