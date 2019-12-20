VSO’s Holiday Brass

Suffolk Center For Cultural Arts 110 Finney Avenue , Suffolk, Virginia 23434

The bold sounds of the Virginia Symphony Orchestra brass section will help you ring in the holidays in a bright new way! With a variety of styles from classical to contemporary, you will delight in the sounds of the season. The Virginia Symphony Orchestra’s Holiday Brass will show will also include season surprises your family will not want to miss!

Suffolk Center For Cultural Arts 110 Finney Avenue , Suffolk, Virginia 23434
Concerts & Live Music
