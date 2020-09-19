Voyage to the Deep Takeover

to

Nauticus 1 Waterside Drive 1 Waterside Drive, Norfolk, Virginia 23510

Voyage to the Deep is making its first-ever appearance in the U.S. with a Nauticus takeover! Take the helm and dive deep into a fantastical underwater world through this one of a kind small group adventure. Pilot an underwater robot and play in Captain Nemo’s submarine as we discover the sea life living in the deep ocean. Explore this exciting exhibit in a fun, safe, dynamic and wide open space!

Voyage to the Deep takes over Nauticus September 19 through January 3!

Ticket Details:

– FREE for Nauticus Members

– $10 Voyage to the Deep Only Ticket

– $15.95 Voyage to the Deep + Battleship Combo Ticket

A maximum of 50 guests will be allowed in the 45-minute adventure at one time. Masks are required and thorough cleanings will occur throughout the day.

Info

