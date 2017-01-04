Volunteer Fairfax Invites Nominations for 25th Annual Fairfax County Volunteer Service Awards

Volunteer Fairfax 10530 Page Avenue, Fairfax, Virginia 22030

Volunteer Fairfax invites you to nominate volunteers who have provided outstanding service in your house of worship, at your nonprofit organization, at school or in the neighborhood. Nominations are open January 4 through February 1. Details are available at www.volunteerfairfax.org. All Nominees will be honored at the 2017 Fairfax County Volunteer Service Awards breakfast on Friday, April 21 at the Waterford at Springfield. Save the date! And nominate!

Volunteer Fairfax 10530 Page Avenue, Fairfax, Virginia 22030

703-246-3531

