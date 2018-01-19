Volunteer Fairfax Invites Nominations for 26th Annual Fairfax County Volunteer Service Awards

Volunteer Fairfax 10530 Page Ave, Fairfax, Virginia 22030

Volunteer Fairfax Invites Nominations for 26th Annual Fairfax County Volunteer Service Awards

Volunteer Fairfax invites you to nominate volunteers who have provided outstanding service at your school, for your team, in the neighborhood, with your nonprofit organization. Nominations are OPEN now through February 1. Details are available at www.volunteerfairfax.org. ALL nominees will be honored at the annual awards breakfast on Friday, April 27 at the Waterford at Springfield. Save the date and nominate!

Volunteer Fairfax 10530 Page Ave, Fairfax, Virginia 22030
703-246-3533
