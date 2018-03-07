Volunteer Fairfax Community Ambassadors Social and Orientation

Volunteer Fairfax 10530 Page Ave, Fairfax, Virginia 22030

Be an Ambassador for Volunteerism

Volunteer Fairfax invites you to join the Community Ambassadors Team! VF Community Ambassadors are the “street team” for the volunteer center. They attend a variety of community events at schools, fairs, festivals and libraries sharing about how to get started volunteering. They are event assistants helping Volunteer Fairfax put on special events. At times, CAT members are asked to participate in a public relations/media activity. Smile for the camera! For more info, come to a CAT Orientation and Social on Wednesday, March 7 from 6-8 pm at Volunteer Fairfax. Let us know you are coming: https://www.meetup.com/Volunteer-Fairfax/events/248108214/ Or, contact Angela at asaizastarling@volunteerfairfax.org.

Education & Learning
