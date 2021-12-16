Voices of the Battle of the Bulge

to

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220

The Battle of the Bulge began just before daybreak on December 16, 1944. Dee Paris of the 9th Armored Division recalled the confusion; “I’d have my five tanks hold a bridge one day, the next day hold a crossroads. Missions every day and you didn’t know where you were or what you were doing.” Join us as Virginia War Memorial Education Director, Jim Triesler, commemorates the beginning of the battle by sharing the stories of Battle of the Bulge veterans, many of whom are no longer with us.

Although free, registration for ONLINE ONLY event is needed: vawarmemorial.org/events

Short link: https://bit.ly/3cu3A1e

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__tNNZ9JeRReqVXFZtizFnQ

Info

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220
History
804-786-2060
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Voices of the Battle of the Bulge - 2021-12-16 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Voices of the Battle of the Bulge - 2021-12-16 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Voices of the Battle of the Bulge - 2021-12-16 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Voices of the Battle of the Bulge - 2021-12-16 14:00:00 ical
refill-sept15

Events

View more
Fall-newsletter

Most Popular