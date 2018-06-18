Vocal Arts Camp for ages 13 - 17

Workhouse Arts Center 9518 Workhouse Rd, Lorton, Virginia 22079

Take your singing to the next level! Whether you want to sing in your school chorus or you are preparing for an upcoming audition, this camp is a great opportunity for all. Campers will focus on understanding the voice as their personal instrument. Each workshop will begin with a review of proper breathing techniques and vocal warm-up exercises. Campers with perform both solo and group pieces. Also, private lessons will be provided to each participant. The week will end with a recital for parents and friends!

This camp is open to students ages 13 -1 7 of all skill levels. Students should bring sheet music for a solo that they wish to work on during camp. Scholarships are available!

7035842900
