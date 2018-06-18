Vocal Arts Camp for ages 13 - 17

Take your singing to the next level! Whether you want to sing in your school chorus or you are preparing for an upcoming audition, this camp is a great opportunity for all. Campers will focus on understanding the voice as their personal instrument. Each workshop will begin with a review of proper breathing techniques and vocal warm-up exercises. Campers with perform both solo and group pieces. Also, private lessons will be provided to each participant. The week will end with a recital for parents and friends!

This camp is open to students ages 13 -1 7 of all skill levels. Students should bring sheet music for a solo that they wish to work on during camp. Scholarships are available!