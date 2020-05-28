VMHC's Spring 2020 Book Sale

Virginia Museum of History and Culture 428 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard , Virginia 23220

Need to read? Join us for the Spring Book Sale at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture on Thursday, May 28 through Sunday, June 7, 2020.

We have thousands of gently-used hardcover, softcover, fiction, and nonfiction titles just waiting for you to peruse. All books are in good condition and many have a historical connection.

Visit our museum shop 10:00 am to 5:00 pm and choose something new for your personal library.

If you have questions about book donations or the sale, please call the museum shop at 804.342.9671 or send an email to jderuosi@VirginiaHistory.org.

Virginia Museum of History and Culture 428 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard , Virginia 23220
804.342.9671
