VMHC's Memorial Day Commemoration

Virginia Museum of History and Culture 428 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard , Virginia 23220

Join us Monday, May 25 at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture for a full day of free activities for all ages. Honor the ultimate sacrifice made by Virginians with a moving ceremony at 1:00 pm that will commemorate the anniversary of D-Day and the assault on Fortress Europe.

Virginia Museum of History and Culture 428 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard , Virginia 23220
