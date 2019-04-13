Join the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and Studio Two Three on April 13th to celebrate the opening of M&T Bank Butterflies LIVE! at Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens. The Studio Two Three truck will be outside of the Conservatory from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m offering a free butterfly printmaking activity. The activity celebrates the work of 17th-century printmaker Wenceslaus Hollar seen in VMFA's exhibition Hollar's Encyclopedic Eye: Prints from the Frank Raysor Collection, on view at the museum through May 5. A print activity from VMFA will also be available for guests to take with them and make at home. [Printmaking activity is free; Admission to Butterflies LIVE! is ticketed event]
VMFA and Studio Two Three at Butterflies LIVE!
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden 1800 Lakeside Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23228
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Outdoor
Apr 9, 2019
