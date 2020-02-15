Explore your love for travel and art. Your ticket includes admission to Edward Hopper and the American Hotel and two dance parties, featuring music by DJ Lonnie B on the spin and the Legacy Band performing live, hosted by Kelli Lemon. Experience art from around the world in VMFA’s permanent collection, and check out the free exhibition Working Together: Louis Draper and Kamoinge Workshop.
VMFA After Hours: VMFA is for Lovers
Virginia Museum of Fine Arts 200 N. Boulevard 200 N. Boulevard, Virginia 23220
Art & Exhibitions, Dance, Food & Drink Event
Jan 17, 2020Jan 25, 2020
Jan 18, 2020
