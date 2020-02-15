VMFA After Hours: VMFA is for Lovers

to Google Calendar - VMFA After Hours: VMFA is for Lovers - 2020-02-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - VMFA After Hours: VMFA is for Lovers - 2020-02-15 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - VMFA After Hours: VMFA is for Lovers - 2020-02-15 19:00:00 iCalendar - VMFA After Hours: VMFA is for Lovers - 2020-02-15 19:00:00

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts 200 N. Boulevard 200 N. Boulevard, Virginia 23220

Explore your love for travel and art. Your ticket includes admission to Edward Hopper and the American Hotel and two dance parties, featuring music by DJ Lonnie B on the spin and the Legacy Band performing live, hosted by Kelli Lemon. Experience art from around the world in VMFA’s permanent collection, and check out the free exhibition Working Together: Louis Draper and Kamoinge Workshop.

Info

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts 200 N. Boulevard 200 N. Boulevard, Virginia 23220 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Dance, Food & Drink Event
804.340.1405
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - VMFA After Hours: VMFA is for Lovers - 2020-02-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - VMFA After Hours: VMFA is for Lovers - 2020-02-15 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - VMFA After Hours: VMFA is for Lovers - 2020-02-15 19:00:00 iCalendar - VMFA After Hours: VMFA is for Lovers - 2020-02-15 19:00:00
Kick Back with Us

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular