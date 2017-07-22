VMFA After Hours Presents: Triple Play R&B Saturday

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts 200 North Boulevard, Richmond, Virginia 23220

VMFA After Hours is BACK starting at 7PM on Saturday, July 22. Join Micah “Bam Bamm” White, Kelli Lemon, DJ DNS, and live musical performance by Erikka J with a night fashion, comedy, and dancing! $45 for Live Show & Dance Party or $40 for just Party. Both include ONE FREE DRINK at the cash bar, FREE APPETIZERS, FREE PARKING, & FREE exhibition admission to Yves Saint Laurent: The Perfection of Style. Must be 21+ to attend. Advance tickets only and tickets go fast! Additional details available at http://vmfa.museum.

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts 200 North Boulevard, Richmond, Virginia 23220
