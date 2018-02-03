VMFA After Hours: One Night. Two Parties. Three Eras!

to Google Calendar - VMFA After Hours: One Night. Two Parties. Three Eras! - 2018-02-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - VMFA After Hours: One Night. Two Parties. Three Eras! - 2018-02-03 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - VMFA After Hours: One Night. Two Parties. Three Eras! - 2018-02-03 19:00:00 iCalendar - VMFA After Hours: One Night. Two Parties. Three Eras! - 2018-02-03 19:00:00

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts 200 N. Boulevard, Richmond, Virginia 23220

Travel through space and time from ancient China to 20th-century Black America to modern-day RVA, all in one night. The journey also includes a free drink ticket, free parking, and appetizers plus a Dessert Lounge from 8:30-11:30 pm.Cash bar available.

Hosted by Kelli Lemon

Marble Hall: Classic Hip-Hop and R&B with Heavy Hitter DJ Lonnie B

Atrium: Live soul, R&B, Funk, and Jazz by Legacy Band

Claiborne Robertson Room: Dessert Lounge NEW

Become a member.

Now through Feb 4, you can apply the price of one ticket to a new Individual ($60 value) or Dual/Family ($95 value) membership.* Visit the Membership Desk to join! *This offer cannot be applied to current memberships or membership renewal.

Info
Virginia Museum of Fine Arts 200 N. Boulevard, Richmond, Virginia 23220 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Dance, Food & Drink
8042042702
to Google Calendar - VMFA After Hours: One Night. Two Parties. Three Eras! - 2018-02-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - VMFA After Hours: One Night. Two Parties. Three Eras! - 2018-02-03 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - VMFA After Hours: One Night. Two Parties. Three Eras! - 2018-02-03 19:00:00 iCalendar - VMFA After Hours: One Night. Two Parties. Three Eras! - 2018-02-03 19:00:00
Gift Subscribe - High Time

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular