VMFA After Hours: Casino de Paris

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts 200 N. Boulevard 200 N. Boulevard, Virginia 23220

Join host Micah "Bam Bamm" White for a night in Paris. The Atrium will be transformed into a French-inspired casino with games and raffle prizes. DJ Lonnie B will be spinning classic Hip Hop and R&B in the Marble Hall for dancing. Ticket includes parking, appetizers, one drink, "casino money," and exhibition admission to Napoleon: Power and Splendor.

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts 200 N. Boulevard 200 N. Boulevard, Virginia 23220
