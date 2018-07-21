VMFA After Hours: Casino de Paris

Join host Micah "Bam Bamm" White for a night in Paris. The Atrium will be transformed into a French-inspired casino with games and raffle prizes. DJ Lonnie B will be spinning classic Hip Hop and R&B in the Marble Hall for dancing. Ticket includes parking, appetizers, one drink, "casino money," and exhibition admission to Napoleon: Power and Splendor.
