VMFA @ HeART & Soul Brew Fest

VMFA is excited to partner with Kelli Lemon’s HeART & Soul Brew Festival on Saturday July 27 at Hardywood Brewery from 1-9 pm. VMFA on the Road: An Artmobile for the 21st Century will be on site as part of the festival's line-up of live music, art, food trucks, and more. VMFA on the Road currently features the exhibition How Far Can Creativity Take You: VMFA Fellowship Artists, which explores the history and impact of VMFA’s fellowship program, the largest of its kind in the United States. The exhibition includes works by painters Cy Twombly and Benjamin Wigfall; photographers Sally Mann and Emmet Gowin; printmakers Dennis Winston and Ann Chenoweth; and television writer and director Vince Gilligan, among other Virginians.