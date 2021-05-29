VMFA Artmobile to visit Staunton, VA

The Staunton Augusta Art Center hosts the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Artmobile

over Memorial Day weekend

Saturday, May 29 & Sunday, May 30, 2021

STAUNTON, VA—The Staunton Augusta Art Center will host the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Artmobile over the Memorial Day weekend. The Artmobile gallery will be open on Saturday, May 29, from

10:00 am – 5:00 pm and Sunday, May 30, from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm. This event will take place in the Sunspots Pavilion in downtown Staunton, VA.

The featured exhibit is A View from Home: Landscapes of Virginia. This state-of-the-art traveling museum showcases art from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ permanent collection. Artworks on display include pieces by Adele Clark, George H. Benjamin Johnson, Hullihen Williams Moore, Miwako Nishizawa, Elizabeth Nottingham, and Brian Palmer.

For the safety of visitors, mask-wearing and social distancing will be required within the mobile gallery.

This event is FREE and open to the public.

A special thanks to Sunspots Glassblowing Studio for hosting the VMFA and SAAC in their outdoor space.

Location: Sunspots Pavilion- 202 S. Lewis Street, Staunton, VA 24401

Admission: FREE and open to the public.

Times: Saturday, May 29, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm/Sunday, May 30, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Website: https://www.saartcenter.org

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: Carolyn Maloney (director@saartcenter.org), 540-885-2028