A night of music and dancing to classic hip hop, pop, and R&B. Music by DJ Lonnie B with Kelli Lemon (Marble Hall) and J. Baxter and The S.A.U.C.E. (Atrium). Must be 21 or older to attend.

Ticket includes: light fare, a drink ticket, free parking, admission to VMFFA permanent collection galleries featuring African American artists and the Jasper Johns and Edvard Munch exhibition