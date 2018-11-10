Enjoy all-you-can-eat fresh local Chesapeake Bay oysters, fried seafood, chowder, dessert buffet, craft beers, wine, full bar, DJ/live music, commemorative glass, raffles & more at the Virginia Living Museum’s seventh annual Oyster Roast! Voted "Best of the 757" Gold for Outdoor Festivals four years in a row by Coastal Virginia Magazine, this event is always a sell-out. 3-6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 10.

The VLM Oyster Roast is an official Green Festival. As guests enjoy fresh Chesapeake Bay oysters, over 38 bushels of shells (approximately 3,000 pounds) will be collected during the event. These shells will be shipped to the VCU Rice Rivers Center in Richmond, VA and will age in storage for nearly a year before being placed in seeding tanks. After seeding, baby oysters will attach to the shells. Each shell may contain 10-15 spat, which would result in approximately 300,000 oysters being returned to the Chesapeake Bay. Due to this and other environmentally responsible efforts, the VLM’s annual Oyster Roast has been certified as a Virginia Green event.

Food will be provided by Mathews Lions Club, Waypoint Seafood & Grill, Phillips Energy, and Sam Rust Seafood. Desserts by Stratford University Culinary Students.

Enjoy live music by Louis Vangieri and Phil Poteat.

All proceeds benefit the Museum’s award-winning educational programs and animal care needs.

The Oyster Roast will be held rain or shine. It will move inside the Museum building if inclement weather demands. The Museum will close at 2 p.m. to prepare for the event.

Tickets: Advance tickets $55; beginning November 6, $65; available though website. Age 21 and up. Tickets include commemorative glass and two beverage tickets for beer or wine!