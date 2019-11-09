VLM Oyster Roast

Enjoy all-you-can-eat fresh Virginia oysters, fried seafood, chowder, dessert buffet, craft beers, wine, full bar, DJ/live music, raffles & more at the Virginia Living Museum’s eighth annual Oyster Roast! 3 to 6 p.m., Nov. 9. Voted "Best of the 757 Gold for Outdoor Festivals" four years in a row by Coastal Virginia Magazine, this event is always a sell-out and will be held rain or shine.

Food will be provided by Mathews Lions Club, Waypoint Seafood & Grill, Phillips Energy, and Sam Rust Seafood. Desserts by Culinary Institute of Virginia Students. Sip on a glass or two of wine from Breakthru Beverage, beer from M. Price Distributing Company, or try St. George’s Brewing Co. Oyster Beer. Live music by Louis Vangieri and Dan Pellegrino.

Tickets $55 in advance; purchase through the website. Prices go up to $65 on Nov. 4. Age 21 and up. Tickets include a commemorative glass and two beverage tickets for beer or wine. All proceeds benefit the museum’s educational programs and animal care needs.

The museum will close at 2 p.m. that day to prepare.