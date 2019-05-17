VLM Otter Ball

Virginia Living Museum 524 J Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23601

Celebrate the Virginia Living Museum’s continued conservation efforts with an entertaining evening filled with a fabulous menu, elaborate fanfare, live entertainment, and an outstanding live auction!

The Otter Ball Conservation Gala Fundraiser is the leading contributor to the museum’s conservation mission, helping to support science education and animal care needs of the museum. 6-9 p.m. Formal attire, black tie suggested. Tickets $150 per person, purchase online at thevlm.org/visit/your-visit/tickets/

Virginia Living Museum 524 J Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23601
Charity & Fundraisers
757-595-9135
