ViVa! Vienna! is a three day family and community oriented celebration of Memorial Day and the greater Vienna Community spirit.
Amusement rides, food, crafts, vendors and entertainment - fun for all ages!
Vendors include handcraft artisans, retail vendors, professionals, community and non-profit organizations.
100% of proceeds go to charitable, community and humanitarian organizations, and is fully sponsored by the Rotary Club of Vienna.
Admission to the event is free!
For more information: http://vivavienna.org/default.aspx
Vienna Town Green 144 Maple Ave E, Virginia, Virginia 22180 View Map
