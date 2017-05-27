Viva! Vienna!

Vienna Town Green 144 Maple Ave E, Virginia, Virginia 22180

ViVa! Vienna! is a three day family and community oriented celebration of Memorial Day and the greater Vienna Community spirit.

Amusement rides, food, crafts, vendors and entertainment - fun for all ages!

Vendors include handcraft artisans, retail vendors, professionals, community and non-profit organizations.

100% of proceeds go to charitable, community and humanitarian organizations, and is fully sponsored by the Rotary Club of Vienna.

Admission to the event is free!

For more information: http://vivavienna.org/default.aspx

Vienna Town Green 144 Maple Ave E, Virginia, Virginia 22180

